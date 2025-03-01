WWE News: Wyatt Sicks Logo Appears After Alexa Bliss Attacks Roxanne Perez, CM Punk Advises Cody Rhodes

– Alexa Bliss remains in the sights of the Wyatt Sicks, whose logo appeared after Bliss attacked Roxanne Perez on WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Bliss attack Perez after the latter picked up the win in a six-person tag team match. The match saw Perez team with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez against Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair.

After Perez pinned Bayley, Bliss attacked her from behind and laid her out with a Sister Abigail. The group’s video glitched in to end the segment.

– CM Punk gave Cody Rhodes his opinion on The Rock’s offer to him on tonight’s show. In a backstage moment before the main event segment, Rhodes ran into Punk who asked him about what the Rock was offering him in exchange for his soul. Punk said that a younger him would have taken the offer but that he wanted to see Rhodes take the offer — shine it up real good, turn it sideways, and shove it up Rock’s “part-time Hollywood candy ass.” He told Rhodes he got where he was by following his instincts and heart: