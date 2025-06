– WWE x AAA Worlds Collide has kicked off. You can check out the livestream for today’s event below:

Chad Gable goes head-to-head with El Hijo del Vikingo, Ethan Page defends the NXT North American Title against Je’Von Evans, Rey Fenix and Laredo Kid in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and Stephanie Vaquer teams up with Lola Vice to battle AAA’s Dalys and Chik Tormenta at Worlds Collide!