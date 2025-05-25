WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Poster Features Rey Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, More

The official WWE X AAA Worlds Collide poster is online with several members of the WWE, NXT and AAA roster depicted. Triple H relesed the poster on his Twitter account, as you can see below.

The Game wrote:

“On June 7, #WorldsCollide like never before… including @vikingo_aaa vs. @WWEGable in an absolute dream main event matchup. @WWE x @luchalibreaaa

Are you ready?”

The WWE roster members include Mysterio, Vaquer, Legado del Fantasma, Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, Lola Vice and Je’Von Evans, while the AAA roster members show are Laredo Kid, Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, Hijo del Vikingo, Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Chik Tormenta, Pagano and Dalys.

The show takes place on June 7th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.