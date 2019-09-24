WWE News: Xavier Woods Plays Colonel Sanders Dating Sim, Chyna WWE 2K20 Entrance Video, Stephanie McMahon Turns 43

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods played the KFC Dating Simulator, I Love You Colonel Sanders on his UpUpDownDown channel. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon celebrates her birthday today. She turns 43 years old. Also for today’s birthdays, former WWE talent Christopher Nowinski turns 41. Former NXT Superstar Shane Thorne turns 34, and WWE Superstar Sonya Deville turns 26.

– WWE released an entrance video for WWE 2K20 for Chyna in the game. You can check out that new game footage below.