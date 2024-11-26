WWE News: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston’s Tensions Boil Over On Raw, Vanessa Hudgens Attends Show

– The New Day are continuing to near the breaking point, with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston trading verbal shots on Raw. Monday’s episode saw Woods and Kingston lose a match to Alpha Academy and began arguing after the match backstage. Woods went after Kingston’s performance, and Kingston said all he’s ever done is try to help Woods who has blown his opportunities.

Woods fired back that Kingston had been too scared to take chances and get a world title shot, claiming credit for Kingston winning WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. Kingston said that Woods has never been good enough to be world champion, unlike him and Big E. Woods then said that he was good enough to fight for Kofi and believe in him. He referenced KofiMania and said that Kingston pissed it away on a silver platter in six seconds to Brock Lesnar. The two traded a couple more words and Kofi said he’d see Woods next week, which will be the New Day’s ten year anniversary segment.

– Tonight’s Raw saw actress Vanessa Hudgens sitting ringside. The High School Musical star and Bad Boys: Ride or Die cast member, who is a longtime wrestling fan, was shown on the broadcast and acknowledged Roman Reigns: