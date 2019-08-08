wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Responds to LPL Invite, ESPN Article on Football Players Going to Wrestling, WWE Untold Preview Clip
– The League of Legends Pro League announced on Twitter that invitations are on the way to WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Cesaro. The LPL stated that Superstars are always welcome to attended and they look forward to seeing them in China. Xavier Woods later responded to the invite, which you can see below.
Your invitations are on the way, @XavierWoodsPhD and @WWECesaro. @WWE Superstars are always welcome – we’ll see you two in China soon! By the way, we have many must-see matches coming up in this summer, IG VS RNG is right around the corner! #LPL #LeagueofLegends #UUDD https://t.co/0nKOS7ksSV pic.twitter.com/9eyUVpKBUL
— LPL (@lplenglish) August 8, 2019
– ESPN published an article on Mojo Rawley and Tino Sabbatelli making the transition to wrestling after their careers in the NFL ended.
– WWE released a new WWE Untold preview clip featuring the story of how Team Hell No came together. You can check out that video below.
The UNTOLD story of how #TeamHellNo came to be streams THIS FRIDAY at 8/7c on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWEUntold @WWEDanielBryan @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/wC93gDIAot
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 8, 2019
