WWE News: Xavier Woods Responds to LPL Invite, ESPN Article on Football Players Going to Wrestling, WWE Untold Preview Clip

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The League of Legends Pro League announced on Twitter that invitations are on the way to WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Cesaro. The LPL stated that Superstars are always welcome to attended and they look forward to seeing them in China. Xavier Woods later responded to the invite, which you can see below.

ESPN published an article on Mojo Rawley and Tino Sabbatelli making the transition to wrestling after their careers in the NFL ended.

– WWE released a new WWE Untold preview clip featuring the story of how Team Hell No came together. You can check out that video below.

