Various News: Medical Update Released for Xavier Woods, Charly Caruso Campaigns for Ms. Health & Fitness, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– WWE.com has issued a “medical update” on Xavier Woods following last night’s Raw. He was attacked by The Revival and Randy Orton last night during Raw.

Xavier Woods rushed to local medical facility SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods of The New Day was rushed to a local medical facility for further examination after being attacked by The Revival and Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw. Stay with WWE’s digital platforms as this story develops.

– WWE’s Charly Caruso is campaigning for votes to win Ms. Health & Fitness. You can check out her latest tweet on the subject below.

Caruso wrote, “1.5 DAYS LEFT!! Now is the time to really PUSH! I’m in 3rd place, but MUST finish in 1st to WIN the title of Ms. Health and Fitness! Please take a few seconds to vote!! We are the @WWEUniverse and we have strength in numbers!! LET’S GO!”

1.5 DAYS LEFT!! Now is the time to really PUSH! I’m in 3rd place, but MUST finish in 1st to WIN the title of Ms. Health and Fitness!🥇Please take a few seconds to vote!! 🙏🏽 We are the @WWEUniverse and we have strength in numbers!! 💪🏽 LET’S GO!

🔗 https://t.co/0w2qeHsHlV pic.twitter.com/tgqphrDXcU — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) August 20, 2019

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* WWE UK champion WALTER turns 32 years old.

* WWE announcer Byron Saxton turns 38.

* Former NXT Superstar Lucky Cannon turns 32.

* Nick Miller turns 34.