WWE News: Xavier Woods Reportedly Not 100% Cleared To Compete, Lita Signs With New Agency

– Xavier Woods is not currently cleared to compete, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the New Day member is “banged up” from what they’ve been told, which is why the NXT Tag Team Champions haven’t been in more matches as of late.

Woods’ last match was as part of a six-man bout on the December 27th holiday tour live event, where he teamed with Kofi Kingston and Braun Strowman against Imperium. Before that, he and Kingston defended the NXT Tag Team Titles against Josh Briggs and Jensen Brooks on December 14th for the episode of NXT that aired on December 20th. The belief is that Woods should be good to go by the Royal Rumble and perhaps sooner.

– The site also reports that Lita has signed a new deal to be represented by social media firm and digital talent management agency Clubhouse Media Group.