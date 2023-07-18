WWE News: Xavier Woods Wins WWE-Themed Weakest Link, Latest UpUpDownDown Stream

– Xavier Woods was the winner on last night’s WWE episode of The Weakest Link. The episode aired on NBC and had Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, New Day, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair all competing to raise money for Connor’s Cure. PWInsider reports that Woods won, last defeating Kofi Kingston, and got a special Weakest Link Championship belt.

– In other Xavier Woods news, the latest episode of UpUpDownDown has the New Day member playing ExoPrimal: