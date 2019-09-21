WWE News: Xia Li in Action at Shanghai Live Event, Top 10 Finishers Off the Ropes, Full Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss Match Video

– NXT Superstar Xia Li was in action at today’s WWE live event in Shanghai, China. She teamed up with Carmella, and the team was victorious. You can check out some photos of Xia Li shared by WWE at the even and some video footage of her entrance at the event that were posted on Twitter below.

Aw this is cool @XiaWWE entrance at #WWEShanghai From Bayleys insta story pic.twitter.com/xygSlV70nJ — Laura (@laurawrestles1) September 21, 2019

– WWE released a new video this week showcasing the Top 10 Finishers Off the Ropes. You can check out that video below.

– The full match video is now available featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss from Hell in a Cell 2018 where Rousey wins the Raw women’s title. You can watch the full match in the player below.