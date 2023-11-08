WWE News: Xia Li Confronts Lyra Valkyria On NXT, Von Wagner Puts Bron Breakker Through a Table

Xia Li made her return to WWE NXT on this week’s show to confront new champion Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria cut a promo on Tuesday’s show talking about her win over Becky Lynch at NXT Halloween Havoc night one and putting over Lynch as an opponent.

As Valkyria was talking, Li came in through the crowd and Valkyria said to allow her in. Li talked about taking out Lynch on Monday’s Raw and intimated that she wanted Valkyria’s title before roundhousing a security guard who tried to get between her and Valkyria:

Looks like @XiaWWE still wants her title match… And she will take out ANYONE that stands in her way 😳@Real_Valkyria #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SeQePp4Qfz — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2023

– Von Wagner lost his match to Bron Breakker on tonight’s show, but he got the moral victory. Breakker defeated Wagner in the ring, but after the match Robert Stone nailed Bron with a chair. Breakker manhandled Stone on the outside against the announcer’s booth, but Wagner grabbed Breaker and put him through the booth: