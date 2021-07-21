WWE News: Xia Li Apparently Hurt During NXT Women’s Title Match, Drake Maverick Beats LA Knight

– Xia Li looked to be hurt during her NXT Women’s Championship match against Raquel Gonzalez on tonight’s show. Li faced Gonzalez in the main event match and when Gonzalez did a Vader bomb-style corkscrew senton inthe corner, she looked to have come down hard on Li. Officials tended to Li during the match and eventually Li got up to take a chokeslam and finish the match:

– Drake Maverick took advantage of issues between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes to get a sneaky win against Knight on tonight’s show. After the match, Knight assaulted Drake and made Grimes do the same: