wrestling / News

WWE News: Xia Li Makes In-Ring Smackdown Debut, Naomi & Sasha Banks Chasing Tag Titles

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
XIa Li WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Xia Li finally made her in-ring debut for WWE Smackdown on tonight’s episode. Li defeated Natalya on tonight’s show, and you can see a clip from the match below:

– Naomi and Sasha Banks have partnered up for a run at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. After Banks defeated Shotzi on tonight’s show, Naomi revealed that they were partnering to chase the titles held by Queen Zelina and Carmella:

Naomi, Sasha Banks, WWE Smackdown, Xia Li

