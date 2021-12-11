wrestling / News
WWE News: Xia Li Makes Smackdown Debut, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Highlights
– Xia Li made her WWE Smackdown debut on Friday night’s show. Li came out as an ally of Naomi’s helping her clear out a three-on-one situation as she was facing down Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler. You can see a clip from the segment below:
– Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus on tonight’s show, and you can see some highlights below:
As if you had any doubt that this would be a hard-hitting matchup… #SmackDown @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/fSUHOaGw1o
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2021
The #CelticWarrior @WWESheamus will take your 5️⃣ Beats of the Bodhrán and raise you a FULL 🔟! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yNwtsrp6sv
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2021
What a match! 🔥@DMcIntyreWWE takes down @WWESheamus on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/XfdRABWJx3
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2021
