WWE News: Xia Li Makes Smackdown Debut, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Highlights

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xia Li WWE Smackdown

– Xia Li made her WWE Smackdown debut on Friday night’s show. Li came out as an ally of Naomi’s helping her clear out a three-on-one situation as she was facing down Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus on tonight’s show, and you can see some highlights below:

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, WWE Smackdown, Xia Li, Jeremy Thomas

