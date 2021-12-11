WWE News: Xia Li Makes Smackdown Debut, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Highlights

– Xia Li made her WWE Smackdown debut on Friday night’s show. Li came out as an ally of Naomi’s helping her clear out a three-on-one situation as she was facing down Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus on tonight’s show, and you can see some highlights below: