WWE News: Xyon Quinn Costs Elektra Lopez A Match on NXT, Edris Enofe Upsets Von Wagner
December 22, 2021 | Posted by
– Xyon Quinn and Elektra Lopez’s fascination with each other cost one of them a match once again on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Lopez face Io Shirai in one-on-one action. During the match, Quinn came down with mistletoe and got up on the apron teasing Lopez with a kiss. Before it could happen though, Santos Escobar pulled Quinn off the apron and Shirai got the win:
– Robert Stone came out to scout Von Wagner as he battled Edris Enofe, but it was Enofe who picked up the surprise win. Enraged, Wagner attacked Enofe after the match:
