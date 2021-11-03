wrestling / News
WWE News: Xyon Quinn Sings Shawn Michaels’ Theme On NXT, MSK Go On a Quest
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Xyon Quinn won a sing-off with Robert Stone on this week’s WWE NXT, and then beat him in the ring. (Well, okay he was in the ring for the sing-off too but you know what I mean.) Stone called Quinn out on tonight’s show and said he could out-sing Quinn, performing an awful rendition of Franky Monet’s theme song. Quinn then sang “Sexy Boy” and beat Stone in the ring. You can see a clip below:
– Following their NXT Tag Team Championship loss at Halloween Havoc, MSK have gone on a quest to talk to the man behind their tag team name:
