WWE News: WWE Youtube Channel Hits Milestone, The Undertaker Does Cryotherapy In Last Ride Bonus Scene, Two More Specials Hitting WWE Network This Week
– Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that the WWE Youtube account has hit sixty million subscribers.
She wrote: “@WWE’s official channel on @YouTube has surpassed 60 million subscribers and continues to be one of the most viewed channels in the world. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for making this happen & congratulations to WWE’s Advanced Media team on this incredible milestone!”
As of right now, the account has 60.2 million subscribers and 43,130,513,364 video views.
– Here’s a new bonus scene from episode two of the docuseries Undertaker: the Last Ride, in which the Phenom gets cryotherapy.
– There will be two more ‘Best of’ compilation specials hitting the WWE Network this week. ‘The Best of WWE: Macho Man Randy Savage’s Best Matches’ will debut tomorrow at 12 PM ET. ‘The Best of WWE: Best of Asuka’s Undefeated Streak’ will debut on Thursday at 12 PM ET.
