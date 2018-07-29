WWE News: YouTube Channel Reaches 30 Million Subscribers, Top Instagram Picks Include Rusev and Sheamus, and Superstars Play D&D on UpUpDownDown

– The WWE YouTube channel hit a major milestone today by crossing the 30-million subscriber mark. The channel is currently one of the top 13 most viewed channels on the online streaming video service.

– Xavier Woods has released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring Ember Moon, Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Brennan Williams playing Dungeons and Dragons. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE.com has released its Top 25 Instagram Photos of the Week. You can check out some of the photo picks for this week below. This week’s picks include Rusev, Sheamus, Zelina Vega, and more.

#LaMuñeca ✈️ #SDLive A post shared by Zelina Vega (@zelina_vegawwe) on Jul 24, 2018 at 8:51am PDT