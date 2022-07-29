WWE’s YouTube To Focus On Star-Led Creative Content In Back Half of 2022

WWE is set to focus its YouTube channel on creative content featuring its stars in the closing half of 2022. The company reached a 70 billion view milestone on their YouTube channel and in a new interview with AdWeek, WWE VP of Digital Steve Braband said that they are planning to pivot to more content from their talent such as relaunching Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workout channel.

“Our success on YouTube is a result of our entire WWE media team working together to produce content for the platform,” Braband said. “Thinking about our highlights, Superstar interviews and exclusive content strategically for distribution on YouTube. Additionally, YouTube itself has been a historically tremendous partner in guiding the success of our channel.”

The report noted that the WWE YouTube channel is on track to hit 90 million views this coming weekend. It currently stands at 89.9 million.