WWE YouTube Views Decline In Q3 From 2018, Social Media Followers Up
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Social Blade (via WrestlingInc) reports WWE garnered 2.4 billion views on their YouTube channel in Q3 of 2019, down 24% from 3.15 billion views in the same quarter in 2018.
The good news is social media followers increased 9% from 950 million in Q3 of 2018 to 1.037 billion in 2019. WINC notes that the total number of followers does not represent the number of “unique” followers. Tf a person follows 5 WWE stars on Twitter and those same 5 talents on Facebook, they would be counted as 10 social media followers.
You can view 411’s full recap of WWE Q3 financials by clicking here.
