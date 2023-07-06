wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Gowen Doesn’t Want To Finish His Story With Brock Lesnar, Shayna Baszler Reveals Money in the Bank Gear Inspiration
– Zach Gowen had a memorable storyline with Brock Lesnar during his early ’00s WWE run, but he’s fine with not finishing that particular story. A fan posted to Twitter after Gowen commented on a video of his beating Big Show for a WWE contract from that era, noting that he’d like to see Gowan return for the Royal Rumble and “finish his story against Cowboy Lesnar.” Gowan replied:
“No thanks!!!! I’m a sober 40 year old amputee tax paying civilian father of 4 that works as a motivational speaker. That story is FINISHED”
— Zach Gowen (@ZachGowen) July 3, 2023
– Shayna Baszler revealed the inspiration for her ring gear at Money in the Bank came from Warhammer 40,000. Baszler posted an image of herself alongside Warmaster Horus of the Astartes from the tabletop RPG, miniature wargame and video game franchise, captioning it with one of Horus’ quotes as you can see below:
“Let the Galaxy burn!!” — Warmaster Horus #warhammer40k #moneyinthebank #SonsOfHorus”
