wrestling / News

WWE News: Zack Ryder Purchases $5,500 Big Boss Man Figure, WWE Now Looks at Sasha Banks and Bayley Wrecking Roster, Full Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena Match

September 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zack Ryder WWE Main Event

– WWE released a new episode of Zack & Curt Figure It Out. Zack Ryder mulls over a $5,500 purchase for a rare 2-Up prototype Big Boss Man action figure. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Now looks at Bayley turning heel and joining up with the recently returned Sasha Banks this week. You can check out that video below.

– WWE has released a full John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match video from Night of Champions 2014. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Curt Hawkins, WWE, Zack Ryder, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading