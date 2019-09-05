wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Ryder Purchases $5,500 Big Boss Man Figure, WWE Now Looks at Sasha Banks and Bayley Wrecking Roster, Full Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena Match
September 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a new episode of Zack & Curt Figure It Out. Zack Ryder mulls over a $5,500 purchase for a rare 2-Up prototype Big Boss Man action figure. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Now looks at Bayley turning heel and joining up with the recently returned Sasha Banks this week. You can check out that video below.
– WWE has released a full John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match video from Night of Champions 2014. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on How John Cena Was Initially Unimpressed With CM Punk, How Punk Overcame Being Seen as an ‘Indy Darling’
- Eric Bischoff on Renegade Being a ‘Cosplay Ultimate Warrior’ and Beating Arn Anderson For TV Title
- UPDATE: AEW World Title Confirmed Found, Investigation Still Open
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the End of the Brain Buster’s WWE Run, Tully Blanchard’s Failed Drug Test