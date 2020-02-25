WWE News: Zelina Vega Hypes Return for Andrade, Raw Video Highlights for 2.24.20

– As previously reported, WWE announced the return of US champion Andrade for next week’s episode of Raw. Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo will face Angel Garza and the returning Andrade. Zelina Vega hyped the announced return of Andrade on her Twitter account this week, which you can see below.

Vega wrote, “Heeeeeee’s baaaaaaaackkkkk Smiling [face with horns] @AndradeCienWWE is about to unleash on allllll of you. HaHaHaHaHaHa!! AND IN MY HOME STATE?! [Face with tears of joy] you’re so done.”

– WWE released video highlights for last night's Raw. You can check out those highlights below.






























