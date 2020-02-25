wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Hypes Return for Andrade, Raw Video Highlights for 2.24.20
– As previously reported, WWE announced the return of US champion Andrade for next week’s episode of Raw. Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo will face Angel Garza and the returning Andrade. Zelina Vega hyped the announced return of Andrade on her Twitter account this week, which you can see below.
Vega wrote, “Heeeeeee’s baaaaaaaackkkkk Smiling [face with horns] @AndradeCienWWE is about to unleash on allllll of you. HaHaHaHaHaHa!! AND IN MY HOME STATE?! [Face with tears of joy] you’re so done.”
Heeeeeee’s baaaaaaaackkkkk 😈@AndradeCienWWE is about to unleash on allllll of you. HaHaHaHaHaHa!! https://t.co/sQL6sDIKtk
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 25, 2020
AND IN MY HOME STATE?! 😂 you’re so done. https://t.co/sQL6sDIKtk
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 25, 2020
– WWE released video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check out those highlights below.
More Trending Stories
- Killer Kross Reportedly Signed For “Something Big” With WWE
- Shawn Spears On Wanting to Turn Heel in WWE, How He Came Up With His AEW Heel Character
- Bruce Prichard on Rock’s Contract Not Getting Renewed in 2004, Rock Being Pushed to Distance Himself From WWE
- Jim Ross Believes Jim Cornette’s Outspoken Personality Is Preventing a WWE Hall of Fame Induction for Midnight Express