WWE News: Zelina Vega Calls Lana a ‘Try Hard’ in Twitter Exchange, The Miz Leads Fan Poll This Week, and Goldberg vs. Ric Flair Raw Clip

– Lana and Zelina Vega continued their feud and banter on Twitter this week. Vega called Lana a “try hard.” You can check out the latest exchange between the two WWE Superstars below.

Uhmmm don’t use my name just to post a pointless picture of yourself. Conceited much? NEWSFLASH! You still lost. And you’re not gangster “bih”. #FACTS https://t.co/dgQI1qjHLb — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) August 3, 2018

That has to be the sorriest comeback of a tweet I have ever seen. Newsflash I’m not trying to be gangster. Win or lose it’s still #LanaDay & the world sings Lana is the Best, Lana Number 1 👏🏽👏🏽 because I’m #Ravishing & your small pinky will never measure up to me https://t.co/Z09J3bnCOI — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 4, 2018

Translation: “I am super triggered and don’t have any comebacks myself, so am going to tell you how lame your comeback was.” 😂 And good to hear! Because where I’m from.. girls like you, try hards, got eaten alive. #Shadyville https://t.co/h4R7rX11op — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) August 4, 2018

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe, “Who is the best on the mic in WWE right now?” The Miz currently leads the poll at 34 percent. Samoa Joe came in second at 22 percent. Paul Heyman came in third at 17 percent. Becky Lynch was fourth with 11 percent. Alexa Bliss with fifth with nine percent, and Kevin Owens was sixth with six percent.

– WWE released a vintage Raw clip showing some footage of Goldberg vs. Ric Flair from an August 4, 2003 edition of Monday Night Raw. You can check out the clip below.