WWE News: Zelina Vega Calls Lana a ‘Try Hard’ in Twitter Exchange, The Miz Leads Fan Poll This Week, and Goldberg vs. Ric Flair Raw Clip

August 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zelina Vega NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

– Lana and Zelina Vega continued their feud and banter on Twitter this week. Vega called Lana a “try hard.” You can check out the latest exchange between the two WWE Superstars below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe, “Who is the best on the mic in WWE right now?” The Miz currently leads the poll at 34 percent. Samoa Joe came in second at 22 percent. Paul Heyman came in third at 17 percent. Becky Lynch was fourth with 11 percent. Alexa Bliss with fifth with nine percent, and Kevin Owens was sixth with six percent.

– WWE released a vintage Raw clip showing some footage of Goldberg vs. Ric Flair from an August 4, 2003 edition of Monday Night Raw. You can check out the clip below.

