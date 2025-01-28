wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Moves To Smackdown Roster, Celebrities Attend Raw

January 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega WWE Raw 8-26-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Zelina Vega is now on the Smackdown roster as of this week’s Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Vega has been moved to the Friday night brand through the transfer window.

– Several celebrities were at Monday night’s Raw in Atlanta including rappers Quavo, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and Killer Mike, along with Black Adam and The Recruit star Noah Centineo:

