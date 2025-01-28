wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Moves To Smackdown Roster, Celebrities Attend Raw
January 27, 2025 | Posted by
– Zelina Vega is now on the Smackdown roster as of this week’s Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Vega has been moved to the Friday night brand through the transfer window.
– Several celebrities were at Monday night’s Raw in Atlanta including rappers Quavo, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and Killer Mike, along with Black Adam and The Recruit star Noah Centineo:
#WWERaw is the hottest ticket in ATLANTA tonight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/a0XFj1M0Xs
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2025
