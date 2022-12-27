WWE News: Zelina Vega Promo on Madison Square Garden Return, Naomi Reportedly In New York City

– Zelina Vega was at WWE”s Madison Square Garden live event on Monday, and she cut a promo posted to her social media account. You can see the promo below, in which Vega arrives at the arena and talks about how things look different compared to the last time, running down her accolades and saying that 2023 will get even better no matter what the fans or “people in the back” want:

– PWInsider reports that there was a rumor Naomi was in New York City this evening, though there’s no word that she was backstage at the WWE live event.

Naomi hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since she and Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May. Her current status with WWE is unknown.