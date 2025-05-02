WWE News: Zelina Vega Video Highlights Women’s US Title Win, Backlash Marathon, Jacob Fatu On Playlist

A new video has been produced for Zelina Vega following her WWE United States Women’s Championship win. You can see the video, titled Zelina Vega: Fulfilled and released on Josiah Williams’ YouTube channel, below.

The description of the video includes a message from Vega that reads:

“Finally I’m so honored to have gotten the opportunity to share this moment with my Dad. The person my brother and I went to #WWE events with as kids, why the journey started and the person that fuels the fire to keep fighting every day. I love you Dad. This is just the beginning.

FaceTiming my mom and stopping at my grandmother’s house to see my family in Queens was the cherry on top. My smile isn’t going away for a long time.

Also getting to share the day with my wrestling dad, Tommy Dreamer, and my bud, Dave Lagreca of Busted Open, filled my heart because I’ve known them from the beginning of my career.. they supported me thru the ups and downs. Love you guys.

@herhandstyles thank you for your friendship, your beautiful energy and slaying my hair every single time. Day or night. Zero sleep or not. Ty for always being there!

Massive, massive thank you to my homie @jdeanwilliams for being there for some of my biggest moments and capturing them like no one else could. I’m so honored to call you a friend just as much as my family loves “adopting” you. this video was so beautifully done. Thank you!

Love you #ZVARMY I feel lucky every single day knowing that I have the best fans in the world. I appreciate the unconditional love and support more than you know.”