WWE News: WWE Zooms In On Lacey Evans’ Backside During Extreme Rules, Drew Gulak Returns To EVOLVE, NXT Running Event In Lakeland This Week
– It someone in WWE got a little trigger-happy with the zoom button during last night’s Extreme Rules PPV. As Lacey Evans made her entrance and started to get into the ring, the camera gave her rear end an extreme close-up. It looks to be part of her entrance, but we’ll have to wait to RAW to be sure. Either way, you can see for yourself in the gifs below.
Kevin Dunn please relax pic.twitter.com/ZRgGsOCiF3
— WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) July 15, 2019
…That's not PG 😂😂😂😂😂
4k viewers just got a real close brush with Lacey Evans #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/dyQTeEWMHK
— WWE Critics (@WWECritics) July 15, 2019
– WWE will run an NXT event in Lakeland, Florida at the Armory this Thursday.
– WWE has posted a video looking at Drew Gulak’s return to EVOLVE. He had a match with Matt Riddle on that show then went on to face Tony Nese at Extreme Rules.
