wrestling / News

WWE Now Selling 2025 Royal Rumble Jersey For John Cena

January 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Raw Post-Show 1-6-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE Shop is now selling a special 2025 Royal Rumble jersey for John Cena as he continues his ongoing retirement tour. Cena appeared on the January 6th episode of RAW and declared that he would be entering the Rumble.

The jersey can be found here and is currently priced at $109.99.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading