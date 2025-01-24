wrestling / News
WWE Now Selling 2025 Royal Rumble Jersey For John Cena
January 24, 2025 | Posted by
WWE Shop is now selling a special 2025 Royal Rumble jersey for John Cena as he continues his ongoing retirement tour. Cena appeared on the January 6th episode of RAW and declared that he would be entering the Rumble.
The jersey can be found here and is currently priced at $109.99.
