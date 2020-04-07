Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 4.06.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Asuka defeated Liv Morgan @ 11:10 via submission [***]

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions the Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Austin Theory @ 9:30 via DQ [**½]

– Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega @ 4:30 via DQ [*½]

– The Street Profits & Bianca Belair defeated Garza. Theory, & Vega @ 5:20 via pin [**]

– Aleister Black defeated Apollo Crews @ 27:30 via pin [***¼]

– Cedric Alexander & Ricochet defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch @ 3:40 via pin [**½]

– Seth Rollins defeated Denzel Dejournette @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– Nia Jax defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Humberto Carrillo vs. Brendan Vink @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– WWE Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Big Show @ 7:00 via pin [**]

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan : Asuka laughs and mocks her, because she’s awesome. She then lays the boots to Liv, hits an ass attack and Liv counters the head kick into a cradle. RANA by Liv, but Asuka cuts her off and follows with a missile dropkick. To the floor as Asuka takes over. Post break and Asuka is still in control, hits the knee strike and covers for 2. Asuka toys wither a bit, but live hits the rebound code breaker. She follows with clotheslines, an enziguri and double stomp for 2. Asuka quickly triangles her, Liv escapes and Asuka follows with a German. The shining wizard follows for 2 as Liv makes the ropes. The Asuka lock follows, Liv fights and finally has to tap. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan @ 11:10 via submission [***] This was good, Asuka rules in these empty arena settings, Liv is really improving and looked like she belonged in there as they worked a smartly put together match that allowed her to shine even in loss.

– We get highlights of Becky beating Shayna at Mania. Becky comments on her win and long title reign, and that she didn’t beat Shayna by accident, but Shayna was incredible. Shayna then comments on the loss, talking about the agony of defeat. She promises to give Becky that agony.

Champions the Street Profits vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory : Vega, in her ring gear, is at ringside. Garza tags out right away and Theory starts off with Dawkins as Dawkins controls with ease. Ford joins in, they take control and clear out the ring. Post break and Dawkins controls on Theory. Theory then stuns him off the ropes and the rolling dropkick connects. Garza tags in and grounds things. Theory joins in for double teams, and then he takes the heat on Dawkins. Garza tags back in and he continues to ground Dawkins, attacking the knee. Theory joins back in for double teams, follows with ground and pound until Dawkins battle back with an XPLODER. Wholesale changes as Ford runs wild, working over Garza and Vega grabs his leg and we get a DQ.

The heels attack, Bianca makes the save and challenges Vega to a match.Champions the Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Austin Theory @ 9:30 via DQ [**½] Essentially a replay of Mania; it was solid.

Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega : Belair easily overpowers her to begin. Vega runs away, tries to attack and is mowed down. Belair picks up the pace as Vega slaps her. Belair just beats her ass and tosses her around. Belair controls until she misses a charge and gets posted. Vega works the octopus in the ropes and the cradle gets 2. The DDT also gets 2. The dragon sleeper follows, and Belair powers out, into a suplex and catches the high cross into a press slam. The others brawl on the floor and it breaks down into another DQ. Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega @ 4:30 via DQ [*½] Bianca being so animated in her work serves her well in this setting, but not the strongest debut as the DQ felt lazy coming off of the first. You could have just booked the trios match coming out of Mania instead of the replay with lazy DQs. I know times are uncertain, butt his feels like three weeks of booking all in one show.

The Street Profits & Bianca Belair vs. Garza. Theory, & Vega : Dawkins works over theory, Ford joins in for double teams and follows with the dropkick. Theory dumps him, works him over on the floor and back in, follows with strikes. Garza chokes out Ford, and Theory grounds things. He dumps Ford and works him over and then rolls him back in. Theory grounds things again, Ford fights to his feet, counters back and tags in Belair, Belair runs wild on Vega, takes out Theory and the moonsault follows. It breaks down, and Belair KODs Vega for the win. The Street Profits & Bianca Belair defeated Garza. Theory, & Vega @ 5:20 via pin [**] It was ok, but thankfully this stretch of matches is over.

– We get highlights of Black defeating Lashley at Mania. Post match, Lashley questions if he needs new management and or a new wife. Lana arrives and Lashley leaves.

Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews : Crews has broken quarantine and jumped from Smackdown (due to expiring draft picks Raw had picked up previously). They lockup and Black ground things, working the arm. Crews counters out and Black grounds him again. Crews escapes, hits a shoulder tackle as they pickup the pace and end in a stalemate. Post break and Black is in control. He grounds things and Crews fires back, escapes and follows with the dropkick. Black to the floor and they brawl, Crews hits an overhead suplex. Back in, Black follows with strikes, kick and the PK gets 2. Crews dumps him and follows with an apron moonsault. Post break and Crews covers for 2. The lariat follows for 2. He grounds things and Black escapes, follows with kicks and then runs into a powerslam for 2. Black cuts him off, the dragon sleeper follow, Crews escapes and the Apollo bomb follows for 2. They trade, lariat by Crews and he heads up top and misses the splash. The knee bar by Black follows, and Crews makes the ropes. Crews favors his knee, and counters Black mass into an enziguri. Post break and Black hits the sliding knee strike, springboard moonsault and follows with kicks for 2. Dropkick by Crews, he takes Black up top and follows with the superplex for 2. His knee gives out but he counters a RANA into a powerbomb. The Uhaa combination follows for 2. Crews up top and Black cuts him off. The knee strike and Black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Apollo Crews @ 27:30 via pin [***¼] Crews got more screen time here than in his entire Smackdown run. They worked really hard, but if you’re going to give Crews a multi-segment match, let him show what he can do, not the reprogrammed, basic version of what he is. On one hand I love that they got the time, but this wasn’t the setting for really long matches unless they are worked at a great pace with the right style to shine through. It was good, but shorter, 12-minute sprint I think would have worked better. In front of a crowd, I think it would have thrived with people getting into it the longer it went on

– They look back on the Edge vs. Orton Mania match, which some say is still going on to this day…

Cedric Alexander & Ricochet vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch : Burch takes control of Cedric and tags in Lorcan, who grounds him. Quick tag follow and Burch follows with chops. Cedric fights, but Burch cuts off the tag and grounds him. Cedric counters out and hits the dropkick, tag to Ricochet and he runs wild on Lorcan, covering for 2. It breaks down, Ricochet tags in Cedric and they follow with double teams. The back handspring kick and benadryller finishes it. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch @ 3:40 via pin [**½] This was short and fun, I am all in on Ceddy & Ricochet teaming.

– We look back on Seth vs. Kevin from Mania. Kevin comments on the hell Seth put him through and how he was constantly beaten down. But he got his redemption at Mania, and it was worth it to get a Mania moment he can be proud of. No matter what’s next, he is here to stay and fight because this is the Kevin Owens Show.

– Sad Seth Rollins arrives.

Seth Rollins vs. Denzel Dejournette : Seth just wrecks him and hits the blackout for the win. Seth Rollins defeated Denzel Dejournette @ 1:20 via pin [NR] Thanks for coming, Denzel.

Nia Jax vs. Deonna Purrazzo : Jax attacks, talks shit and beats Purrazzo down. She follows with clotheslines, and the Samoan drop connects. A cradled DDT finishes it. Nia Jax defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 1:30 via pin [NR] It was what it needed to be.

– They recap the Bone Yard match; AJ died for our sins.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Brendan Vink : They work power vs. sped as counters follow and Carrillo hits he missile dropkick. Vink cuts him off with a big boot, slam and covers for 2. Carrillo fires back, gets cut off and Vink talks shit as he tosses Carrillo around. He grounds things until Carrillo counters and fires back. The springboard high cross follows and the spin kick and rolling moonsault and top rope moonsault finishes it. Humberto Carrillo vs. Brendan Vink @ 2:55 via pin [NR] A fine win for Humberto.

– We look back to Charlotte winning the NXT Women’s Title at Mania. Post match, Charlotte commented on the win, saying that when she was a little girl her dad had it all. It’s the woman that makes this title, she won them all and retired the divas title. Rhea was ok, but bowed down to the queen.

– We now see highlights of Drew beating Brock for the title. Following the match. we get SHOCKING FOOTAGE from after the show when Drew was celebrating his big win. He was interviewed and said it hasn’t sunk in just yet. It’s official, he isn’t dreaming and thanks Paul Heyman for telling Brock to give him more F5s because he wouldn’t stay down. Drew fired up to fight and hat led him to beating Brock. The Big Show arrives and praises Drew. But now the target is on Drew’s back and Drew knows he ants a shot. Show says he doesn’t know shit, and wants a match. Drew says he’s not fighting right now, Show calls him a punk and Drew know she’s trying to push his buttons. Drew says he won’t fight, so Show shoves him. Drew agrees to a match.

Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Big Show : They brawl, Drew takes control unto Show mows him down. Show controls, follows with slams and talks shit as he beats down Drew. The Vader elbow follows and he delivers chops. More slams by Show and he yells mean things at Drew some more. Drew fires back, slams Show and covers for 2. Drew up top, but gets caught and chokeslammed and that gets 2. Drew counters the KO shot into a claymore and wins. Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Big Show @ 7:00 via pin [**] WWE has fucked over thier fan base so many times I expected Drew to lose this, thankfully that didn’t happen. It was ok, but I remain concerned that they have no one lined up for Drew right now.

