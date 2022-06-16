WWE’s Code Of Conduct Reveals Stance On Quid Pro Quo For Personal Intimacy

As reported on Wednesday, WWE’s board of directors is currently investigating Vince McMahon for a $3 million settlement paid to a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair. Fightful has published the WWE’s code of conduct which clearly states its policy regarding quid pro quo for personal intimacy.

From WWE’s code of conduct:

It is the policy of WWE to provide equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, marital status, national origin, disability or status as a Vietnam -era or special disabled veteran in accordance with applicable Federal law. In addition, WWE complies with applicable state and local laws prohibiting discrimination in employment in each locality in which it maintains offices or facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, transfer, leave of absence, compensation and training. WWE is committed to maintaining a work environment that furthers the development of all its employees, encourages cooperation and teamwork, provides a pleasant work environment and provides fair and ethical treatment of all employment issues.

As part of this commitment, WWE is dedicated to providing a work environment that is free from harassment, whether that harassment is premised on sex, race, sexual orientation, age, religion, national origin or any other legally protected basis. Harassment creates working conditions that are wholly inconsistent with WWE’s commitment to its personnel. Examples of prohibited conduct include, without limitation:

* Interfering with a person’s ability to perform his/her job, or creating an offensive work environment through insulting or degrading remarks, gestures, propositions, jokes, tricks, displays of sexually suggestive or other offensive symbols, objects or pictures or similar conduct related to a legally protected basis, including sex, race or sexual orientation.

*Inappropriate physical touching.

*The grant or offer of an employment quid pro quo for personal intimacy.

*Any threat of, or actual, retaliation against any person for reporting or filing claims of unlawful harassment