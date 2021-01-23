WWE’s Contract With USA For NXT Expires In October

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the news from yesterday that NBC is planning to shut down NBCSN. It was noted that WWE shows could possibly be affected by the change. As the story was discussed, it was revealed that WWE’s contract with the USA Network for NXT will expire in October.

NBC Sports was the main home for the NHL and there are rumors that the league could be moved to Peacock or the USA Network. Meltzer confirmed that there was a good chance that it could affect NXT, as Wednesday nights are big for hockey during the regular season, and bigger during playoff season. The NHL has double-headers every Wednesday night this season. If the NHL moves to USA, it will take priority over WWE, although it’s not expected this will affect RAW. NXT was previously pre-empted twice last year for NHL. In addition to the contract being up in October, it’s possible that NXT could be moved to Tuesday or Thursday to make way for hockey.

He said that NHL would mean more to NBC and USA than playing “silly pro-wrestling games.”