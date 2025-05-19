WWE’s Damian Priest Feels Wrestling Is His True Calling

Damian Priest, a top name on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, believes that professional wrestling is what he was always meant to do in life.

Priest has been with WWE for many years and is currently in a major feud with Drew McIntyre.

While speaking to Las 5 Equinas De NY (per Fightful) at an event where he was honored by the Bronx Hall Of Fame, Priest was asked about becoming a wrestler. He talked about the strong feeling he had and the drive he needed to find success in the tough business.

Damian Priest shared, “Since I was a kid, a young teen, I felt like this is what I was born to do.” He also understood that not everyone gets to achieve their big dreams. “But you never know. I mean, there’s tons of dreamers. Everybody wants to accomplish something, but it doesn’t- in real life, it doesn’t always work out that way. So for me, I’m one of the fortunate ones that got to live out his childhood dream.”