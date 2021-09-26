wrestling / News
WWE’s Extreme Rules Episode of The Bump Is Online
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is presenting a special pre-Extreme Rules episode of The Bump shortly, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the preview, which kicks off at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT and is described as follows:
“It’s a star-studded lineup ahead of WWE Extreme Rules as Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair gears up for her title defense against Alexa Bliss, Jeff Hardy previews his Triple Threat battle with Sheamus and Damian Priest, and Carmella joins the show hours before going toe-to-toe with Liv Morgan.”
