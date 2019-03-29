wrestling / News
WWE’s Full WrestleMania Week Touring Schedule
– WWE begins its final week before WrestleMania this weekend with house shows, which will lead into the final push for the PPV. The company has the following events set for the coming week:
Friday, March 29th
* NXT Live Event – Gainesville, Florida
* Raw/Smackdown Supershow – Pikeville, Kentucky
Saturday, March 30th
* Raw/Smackdown Supershow – Wheeling, West Virginia
* NXT Live Event – St. Augustine, Florida
Sunday, March 31st
* Raw/Smackdown Supershow – Hershey, Pennsylvania
Monday, April 1st
* Raw – Washington, DC
* Smackdown Live Event – Roanoke, Virginia
Tuesday, April 2nd
* Smackdown/205 Live – Baltimore, Maryland
Friday, April 5th
* NXT Takeover: New York – Brooklyn, New York
Saturday, April 6th
* WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony – Brooklyn, New York
Sunday, April 7th
* WrestleMania 35 – East Rutherford, New Jersey
