WWE’s Full WrestleMania Week Touring Schedule

– WWE begins its final week before WrestleMania this weekend with house shows, which will lead into the final push for the PPV. The company has the following events set for the coming week:

Friday, March 29th

* NXT Live Event – Gainesville, Florida

* Raw/Smackdown Supershow – Pikeville, Kentucky

Saturday, March 30th

* Raw/Smackdown Supershow – Wheeling, West Virginia

* NXT Live Event – St. Augustine, Florida

Sunday, March 31st

* Raw/Smackdown Supershow – Hershey, Pennsylvania

Monday, April 1st

* Raw – Washington, DC

* Smackdown Live Event – Roanoke, Virginia

Tuesday, April 2nd

* Smackdown/205 Live – Baltimore, Maryland

Friday, April 5th

* NXT Takeover: New York – Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, April 6th

* WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony – Brooklyn, New York

Sunday, April 7th

* WrestleMania 35 – East Rutherford, New Jersey