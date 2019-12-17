wrestling / News
WWE’s George Barrios On The Benefits Of The Free Tier of WWE Network
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
Fox Business reports that during the UBS Global TMT Conference last month, WWE co-president George Barrios spoke about the benefits for fans of the free tier for the WWE Network, which launched earlier this month. Here are highlights:
On the free tier: “We think it’s a great experience for those fans who are not subscribers, which is great. We want to engage deeper with them, we’re going to give them the best short-form experience on this. Number two, we think if you’re on the fence about becoming a subscriber, living in that environment will make the transition easier for you.”
On benefits for subscribers like ticket pre-sales: “All of that, we think, creates a ton of value for our fans and creates the ability to do a premium tier.”
