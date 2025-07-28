WWE’s Greatest Moments Set To Return in August

A&E will be premiering the new season of WWE’s Greatest Moments next month, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that the show will be back on August 10th with a two-episode premiere.

The episodes to kick off the new season are:

* Summerslam in the 2000s

* John Cena

The series, which looks at the moments that shaped WWE history, premiered its first season in February and ran through May. Episode topics included the nWo, D-Generation X, Celebrities of the ’80s, Smackdown: The First Decade, and The Bloodline.