wrestling / News
WWE’s Greatest Moments Set To Return in August
July 28, 2025
A&E will be premiering the new season of WWE’s Greatest Moments next month, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that the show will be back on August 10th with a two-episode premiere.
The episodes to kick off the new season are:
* Summerslam in the 2000s
* John Cena
The series, which looks at the moments that shaped WWE history, premiered its first season in February and ran through May. Episode topics included the nWo, D-Generation X, Celebrities of the ’80s, Smackdown: The First Decade, and The Bloodline.
