WWE’s Hell In A Cell PPV Moved Up A Week

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV has been moved up a week to October 25 after previously being set for November 1.

It will now be the day after Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory and UFC 254 (featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje).

It was likely moved because the WWE’s current deal with the Amway Arena ends on October 30, and it would be easier to have the Hell in a Cell structure in their current setup than having it in the Performance Center or being forced to go somewhere else a week later.