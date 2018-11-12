wrestling / News
Various News: WWE’s Killian Dain Works ICW Show Over The Weekend, New Episode of Being The Elite
November 12, 2018
– With the WWE touring the UK last week, WWE’s Killian Dain got to make a special appearance for ICW, serving as a special opponent for Mikey Whiplash.
Well the @WWE superstar at @InsaneChampWres is @KillianDain #BeastOfBelfast #BigDamo #ICWFightClub pic.twitter.com/MXY6PaS8H2
— Louch (@StephenLouch) November 11, 2018
The Beast from Belfast returns home. @KillianDain #ICWFightClub pic.twitter.com/8Cy5ptdiCY
— ICW (@InsaneChampWres) November 12, 2018
– Here is the latest episode of Being The Elite…