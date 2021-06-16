WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Finale Previews Showcase Search for Ric Flair’s Missing Robe

– A&E released two new preview clips for this weekend’s two-hour season finale of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The finale airs on Sunday, June 20 at 8:00 pm ET/PT. You can check out those new promo clips for Most Wanted Treasures with Ric Flair’s daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, and a synopsis below.

“The “Nature Boy” Ric Flair leads the quest in search of the most esteemed holy grail item in WWE history: the Butterfly Robe from Ric’s WWE debut at the 1992 Royal Rumble; the search leaves no stone unturned as Ric retraces his path to stardom. With Darius Rucker, Bad Bunny, and his daughter/WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Will the team unearth and reclaim the elusive robe, or is this artifact forever lost in History?”