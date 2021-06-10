wrestling / News
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Ratings & Viewership Increase From Series Lows
June 10, 2021 | Posted by
– SpoilerTV has a ratings update for Sunday’s latest episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E. The episode aired following the Biography special on Bret Hart.
Sunday’s episode drew 526,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. The episode featured appearances from WWE Hall of Famers Brutus Beefcake, Jimmy Hart, and Greg The Hammer Valentine.
Overall viewership was up from the show for last week, which drew 455,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the key demo. Both numbers were series lows for the reality show.
Most Wanted Treasures finished at No. 16 on the cable TV rankings for Sunday night. The CONCACAF Nations League game topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.50 rating in the key demo.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Make SummerSlam Into 2021’s WrestleMania
- Note On Braun Strowman’s Asking Price On Independent Scene and Interest In Buddy Murphy
- Greg Hamilton Tweets and Deletes Negative Reaction to Lio Rush’s Retirement
- Sonny Onoo On Story Behind Recent Photo With Shinsuke Nakamura, Rumors Nakamura Was At AEW Dynamite