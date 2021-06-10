WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Ratings & Viewership Increase From Series Lows

– SpoilerTV has a ratings update for Sunday’s latest episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E. The episode aired following the Biography special on Bret Hart.

Sunday’s episode drew 526,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. The episode featured appearances from WWE Hall of Famers Brutus Beefcake, Jimmy Hart, and Greg The Hammer Valentine.

Overall viewership was up from the show for last week, which drew 455,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the key demo. Both numbers were series lows for the reality show.

Most Wanted Treasures finished at No. 16 on the cable TV rankings for Sunday night. The CONCACAF Nations League game topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.50 rating in the key demo.