WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Sees Slight Viewership Increase, Ratings Drop for Finale

– SpoilerTV has the ratings for Sunday’s two-hour finale for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The finale episode drew an average overnight audience of 491,000 viewers. Viewership was slightly up from the previous week’s episode, which drew 487,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the show drew a 0.16 rating. That’s down from the previous episode, which drew a 0.19 rating in the same key demo.

Overall, the show averaged 567,666 viewers per episode for its nine-episode first season on A&E, not including reruns. The first season averaged a 0.21 rating in the key demo (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

As previously noted, while WWE officials are hopeful for a second season, A&E has not yet renewed the show for a second frame. Most Wanted Treasures debuted alongside A&E’s other WWE-themed documentary program, Biography, which concluded its first season with a showcase on WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.