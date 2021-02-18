wrestling / News
WWE’s New Social Media Edict Won’t Affect Sami Zayn’s ‘Sami For Syria’ Charity
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
It was previously reported that WWE has amended their third party edict to include Twitter and Instagram, which means talent cannot mention third parties on social media. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Sami Zayn’s charity Sami For Syria will not be affected by this policy change.
It was also suggested that a talent taking a photo in front of a restaurant wouldn’t be a punishable offense unless they were paid to promote that restaurant. Charities are also included in the edict, but it will be on a case-by-case basis. However Zayn will still be able to promote his own charity.
