wrestling / News
WWE’s Next Two PPVs Will Happen In The Thunderdome
April 9, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the next two WWE PPVs, Money in the Bank on May 16 and Backlash on June 20, will happen at the Thunderdome in the Yuengling Center. There are no plans for fans to attend the tapings at this time. This tracks with a report from earlier this week, which stated there are no plans for fans to attend any WWE events until August at the earliest.
