WWE’s Old Spice Campaign With Joseph Average To Continue

Joseph Average’s Old Spice career experience is set to continue a bit longer, as WWE is set to air more content featuring the character. AdWeek reports that the viegnette that aired on Fastlane where the Rick Bugez-played Joseph Average stumbled his way into a brief 24/7 Championship reign is the first of six scheduled segments to promote Old Spice on WWE television.

The campaign will focus on Old Spice’s new NightPanther scent and will run during WrestleMania as well. Bugez, Hurricane Helms, and Drew Gulak will all appear during the campaign.

“Old Spice was really looking to target the male 18 to 24 demographic, which WWE can reach in a myriad of ways,” Stephanie McMahon told the site. “I think Old Spice’s type of content is really fun and irreverent. It’s a particular style of humor, and if anybody can help amplify that sort of fun and irreverent style, it’s WWE.”

Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice’s vice president at P&G, added, “Old Spice and WWE both have broad appeal with young guys, who are loyal fans of the brands. The new Old Spice NightPanther deodorant scent is the perfect co-star in the latest storyline, showing guys everywhere that they can truly smell ready for anything—whether going after the 24/7 title or unleashing their inner superstar.”