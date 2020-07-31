WWE’s Q2 Financial Filing Gives Update On Saudi Arabia Lawsuits, XFL, DraftKings Investment

WWE’s 10-Q quarterly filing with the SEC detailing their financial performance has provided an update on the Saudi Arabia-related lawsuits filed against them, plus more. As reported yesterday, the company announced their financial results, and their 10-Q filing, which is public at their corporate site, has some more information.

* Saudi Arabia-Related Lawsuit

As has been reported, WWE has been hit with lawsuits alleging that they have violated the Security Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements regarding their relationship with Saudi Arabia, specifically that they failed to disclose potential negative information which led people to purchars stock at artificially inflated prices. The filing notes all the previous information, including the consolidation of two of the laswuits and WWE’s motion to dismiss the result, which was a class action lawsuit from the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System.

The statement notes that WWE filed a Rule 11 motion for sanctions back in May on the attorneys for the lawsuit due to “false allegations in the originally filed complaint,” which led to the original complaint being dismissed and an amended suit to be filed in June 8th. That is the one that WWE filed a motion to dismiss entirely, and the court has scheduled an oral argument on the motion for July 30th.

In addition, it was noted that “three purported shareholder derivative suits have been filed against [WWE’s] Board of Directors patterned after the securities class action complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.” These suits have also had Rule 11 motions filed against them, and amended complaints filed. WWE moved to consolidate those threww lawsuits on July 2nd, and scheduled to file motions to dismiss the complaints on August 7th.

* Draft Kings Investment

The filing notes WWE received common stock of online fantasy sports/betting platform DraftKings, which began trading as a public company on April 24th, in exchange for common shares the company owned.

* Alpha Entertainment

Alpha Entertainment, LLC, the company created by Vince McMahon for the administration of the XFL, was billed by WWE as follows: