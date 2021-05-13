wrestling / News
WWE’s Series ‘Fight Like A Girl’ To Premiere On Roku Channel Next Week
It was reported last month that Roku had acquired all of the content from the defunct streaming service Quibi, including WWE’s series Fight Like A Girl. Roku announced today that the shows, now relabeled ‘Roku Originals’, will debut on the Roku Channel on May 20. The full list of shows includes:
* #FreeRayshawn
* About Face
* Bad Ideas with Adam Devine
* Barkitecture
* Big Rad Wolf
* Blackballed
* Centerpiece
* Chrissy’s Court
* Cup of Joe
* Die Hart
* Dishmantled
* Dummy
* Fight Like A Girl
* Flipped
* The Fugitive
* Gayme Show
* Iron Sharpens Iron
* Last Looks
* Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand
* Most Dangerous Game
* Murder House Flip
* Murder Unboxed
* Nightgowns
* Prodigy
* Punk’d
* Reno 911!
* Royalties
* Shape of Pasta
* Thanks a Million
* You Ain’t Got These
More Trending Stories
- Note On Original Planned Finish For World Title Eliminator on AEW Dynamite
- Update on Backstage AEW Role for Recent Signee ‘Captain’ Shawn Dean
- Taylor Wilde on Getting Cast as Ultimate Warrior’s First Wife for Dark Side of the Ring S3
- Damian Priest Says He Was Told If He Messed Up His Opportunity, He Was Done