WWE’s Series ‘Fight Like A Girl’ To Premiere On Roku Channel Next Week

It was reported last month that Roku had acquired all of the content from the defunct streaming service Quibi, including WWE’s series Fight Like A Girl. Roku announced today that the shows, now relabeled ‘Roku Originals’, will debut on the Roku Channel on May 20. The full list of shows includes:

* #FreeRayshawn

* About Face

* Bad Ideas with Adam Devine

* Barkitecture

* Big Rad Wolf

* Blackballed

* Centerpiece

* Chrissy’s Court

* Cup of Joe

* Die Hart

* Dishmantled

* Dummy

* Fight Like A Girl

* Flipped

* The Fugitive

* Gayme Show

* Iron Sharpens Iron

* Last Looks

* Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand

* Most Dangerous Game

* Murder House Flip

* Murder Unboxed

* Nightgowns

* Prodigy

* Punk’d

* Reno 911!

* Royalties

* Shape of Pasta

* Thanks a Million

* You Ain’t Got These