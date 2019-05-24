wrestling / News
WWE’s Singapore Lineup Includes Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins
WWE has announced that they will return to Singapore on June 27 for a live event that will feature Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Universal title. Here’s the press release:
WWE LIVE Returns To Singapore With A Star-Studded Line-up
Join us at WWE LIVE SINGAPORE on 27 June 2019 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for an unforgettable night of high-octane action that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Catch your favourite WWE Superstars LIVE including:
Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura in the Universal Championship Match,
Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss in the RAW Women’s Championship Match,
AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Gallows & Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Asuka, The IIconics and many more*.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the WWE universe, you won’t want to miss the biggest sports entertainment event of the year!
