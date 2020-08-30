wrestling / News

WWE’s The Bump Payback Preview Is Now Online

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Payback The Bump

WWE is now streaming their Payback preview episode of The Bump. You can see the preview special below which will feature Keith Lee, Kofi Kingston, Cesaro and Booker T breaking down the show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, WWE Payback, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading