wrestling / News
WWE’s The Bump Payback Preview Is Now Online
August 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is now streaming their Payback preview episode of The Bump. You can see the preview special below which will feature Keith Lee, Kofi Kingston, Cesaro and Booker T breaking down the show:
