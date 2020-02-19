wrestling / News

WWE’s The Bump Will Air Live All Wrestlemania Week in Tampa

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE The Bump Mock Draft

WWE has announced that their Youtube series ‘The Bump’ will air live from Tampa during Wrestlemania 36 week. Here’s the schedule:

April 1-Wrestlemania Axxess at 10 AM Eastern

April 2-4-Wrestlemania Axxess at 1 PM Eastern

April 5-Outside of Raymond James Stadium at 1 PM Eastern

