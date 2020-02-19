wrestling / News
WWE’s The Bump Will Air Live All Wrestlemania Week in Tampa
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that their Youtube series ‘The Bump’ will air live from Tampa during Wrestlemania 36 week. Here’s the schedule:
April 1-Wrestlemania Axxess at 10 AM Eastern
April 2-4-Wrestlemania Axxess at 1 PM Eastern
April 5-Outside of Raymond James Stadium at 1 PM Eastern
